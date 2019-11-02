CHARLES V. CHARLIE JAHN JR. VICTORIA - Charles V. "Charlie" Jahn, Jr., 82, passed away October 29, 2019. He was born May 30, 1937 to the late Charles V. Jahn Sr. and Julia Martisek Jahn. He married Betty Joe Vanek Jahn on January 6, 1962. Charlie enlisted in the Navy in 1955 and served on the USS Philippine Sea and the USS Eversole. His father and brothers also served in the United States Navy. In 1961 he went to work at Union Carbide and retired after 33 years of service. He built airplanes, became a pilot and flew them. He loved classic cars, which he restored. Charlie is survived by his wife, Betty Joe Jahn; sons, Jeffrey Jahn of Wharton and Timothy Jahn of Victoria; brother, Jimmie Jahn and wife, Jeannette; sisters-in-law, Margie Waggoner of Lake Jackson and Ann Jahn of San Antonio; several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Wade Jahn. Visitation will be from Noon - 1 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center. A Rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Gary Janak officiating. Entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will follow. Pallbearers will be Gary Henrichs, Ronnie Jahn, Daylon Magnia, Robert Cornelius, Leroy Menning, Paul Tagliabue and J. R. Rusch. Honorary pallbearer will be Harvey Spies. Memorials may be made to the OLV Cathedral Center or Hospice of South Texas. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
