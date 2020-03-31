Kutchka Sr., Charles

CHARLES ALLEN KUTCHKA SR. VICTORIA - Charles Kutchka, Sr. 87, passed away March 27, 2020. Graveside services are Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 2 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 threat has passed.

