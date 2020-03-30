CHARLES ALLEN KUTCHKA SR. VICTORIA - Charles Allen Kutchka, Sr. 87, life-long resident of Victoria, passed away March 27, 2020. Charles was born August 23, 1932, to the late Launa Grace Chambless and Anton Allen Kutchka. Charles served in the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1953-1955. Charles worked as a banker at Victoria Bank and Trust Company for 43 years before retirement on July 31, 1993. He served as Vice President and Trust Officer for most of his working years. Charles was very involved in his community and served in many clubs including Knights of Columbus-Victoria Council No. 1329, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly No. 1126, former president of the Serra Club of Victoria, Lay Associate of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament and was on the advisory board of Nazareth Academy. He was also a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem for many years. Charles married Margaret Rossi Kutchka on June 4, 1960 and celebrated 59 years of marriage. Together they raised 5 children. Charles was a family man and enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren. He was always ready for a game of cards with family or friends. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Kutchka of Victoria; daughters, Carol Ann Titus (David) of San Antonio, Ann Margaret Kutchka (Ron Barnett) of Houston; sons, Charles Allen Kutchka Jr. of Victoria, Louis Anthony Kutchka (Kristeen) of Victoria; Patrick Earl Kutchka (Misty) of Victoria; grandchildren, T.J. Titus, Melanie Villanueva (Juan), Ashley Chinowith (Zach), Katy Kutchka, Alicia Arnold (Cody), Kyle Kutchka (Brittany), Allison Kutchka, Paige Kutchka, Rebekah Stevens (Wayne), Ethan Reha, and his great-grandchildren, Zoe Chinowith, Grace Arnold and Benjamin Villanueva. A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 2 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery. Flag folding and playing of taps to honor Charles will be held under the Auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 threat has passed. Honorary pallbearers are T.J. Titus, Kyle Kutchka, Juan Villanueva, Zach Chinowith, Cody Arnold, Ethan Reha, Wayne Stevens, and Weston Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, Nazareth Academy, St. Joseph High School or The American Alzheimer's Association. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.