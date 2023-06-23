Charles L. Adams II
ROCKPORT — Charles Lester “Bubo” Adams II, 71 of Rockport, Texas passed away June 14, 2023. He was born January 8, 1952, in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Charles Malcom Adams and Gloria Jean (Kurtz) Adams. He was retired from Alcoa. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and St. Anne’s Parish in Point Comfort, Texas.
God reached out his hand and gently brought him home through the waters. Charlie was doing what he loved best, fishing with his brother and friends. The wind got up, the boat broke loose and got away, he swam after it and perished. God was in charge. Charlie has always told all who fished with him, always let the boat go. Charlie was answering a call stronger than all of our wishes... GOD WAS CALLING HIM HOME... Nothing and no one could override HIS power...
He is survived by his three sons, Charles Brance Adams, Trace Britton Adams and Kyle Taylor Adams (Kortney) all of Victoria, Texas; two sisters Yvonne Dee Adams Wagner (James), Karen Lee Adams Willis (David) and one brother, Adam Adams “Boogie”; his three Grandchildren, Charles Bracen Adams, Kayden and Krisslyn Adams; nieces and nephews, Aaron (April) Wagner of Nacogdoches, Ryan (A.J.) Wagner of Florida, April (Nick) Cecava of Corpus Christi, Natalie (Amber) Brown-Willis of Port Lavaca; Kris (Angela) Adams of Baytown, Zane (K.K.) Adams of Mississippi; great-nieces and nephews, Alan, Avery, and Ashton Wagner, Hunter (Kaitlyn) and Carter Wagner, Eli, Sam, and Lyla Cecava, Rowan Brown-Willis, and Mia and Kai Adams, and Elena Adams. He also leaves behind cousins Cara, Julia, and Amanda Adams to cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his uncle James G Adams, paternal grandparents Charles Lester Adams I and Ester Julia (Lundgren) Adams, and maternal grandfather Colonel Lawrence Archibald Kurtz , Hazel Taylor Kurtz and his fur baby Duke.
A Celebration of Life for Charlie will be held at Rockport Fulton American Legion Post 363 at 3 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Rockport, Texas where Charlie was a commander. The family will have a private ceremony at a later date for burial.
Honorary pallbearers will be his three sons, his three grandchildren, Joe and Marsha Ingram. Other honorary pallbearers will be his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Family is asking in Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice or the Rockport Fulton American Legion Post 363, 1701 S Church Street, Rockport, TX 78382.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family on Rockport Fulton American Legion - facebook contact 361-729-1953.
Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services (361) 578-4646
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.