CHARLES FREDERICK MAUER JR. BAYTOWN - Charles Frederick Mauer, Jr., 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Charles was born August 7th, 1922 to the late Charles, Sr. and Susan Mauer in Cuero, Texas. He joined the United States Marines in 1942 and served until he was wounded in 1945. He received the Purple Heart award for being wounded in action. He was not expected to survive long after his wounds from battle, but he overcame all odds. He attended the University of Houston and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He enjoyed family and friends, playing golf, fishing and carpentry. He loved to build things. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Faye Mauer and his son, Charles F. Mauer III. Charles is survived by his brother, Tommy Mauer (June); sister, Margorie Nell Reid (Bill); grandson, Eric Mauer (Ronda); granddaughter, Heather Davis (Scott); great-grandchildren, Kyle and Chase Davis and Brooke and Brent Mauer; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Charles' family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, March 19th at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1705 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca from 10-11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
