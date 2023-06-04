Charles R. Gilpin
WEST LAKE HILLS — Charles R. Gilpin, a native Texan, was born to Josephine and Charles Gilpin on August 28, 1922. From age six, he was raised by his half-sister in Gladewater, Texas, when his mother died of scarlet fever. East Texas was his home for many years, graduating from Gladewater High School, months before enlisting in the Army/Air Forces and serving in the Pacific Theater. After receiving his bachelor and masters degrees from Baylor and NYU universities, Charles returned to Gladewater where he began a lifelong career as a teacher and administrator. It was also here that he met and married the love of his life, Embra Madge Dennard, with whom he shared a loving and devoted marriage for 66 years until her death in 2018.
Charles and his growing family also lived in Hawkins, Texas, where he became one of the youngest principals in the state and then served as principal at New London, Texas before moving to Victoria in 1965. He served as the assistant principal of VHS, as well as, middle school principal of three intermediate schools, Patti Welder, Crain and Howell. He retired in 1985.
Along with his wife Madge, Charles was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church, where he was on the Board of Trustees for several terms. He was also a long standing member of the Victoria Lions Club, the VHS Booster and PTA organizations, coach of numerous Pee Wee football teams and the Little League commissioner. Charles loved God, his country and his community. He read the Bible daily and made the youth of Victoria his focus through career and hobbies. As a recipient of the Bronze Star for Bravery in WWII, Charles was quick to note that everyone who served in the war deserved a medal.
His survivors include his four children, who were all raised in Victoria, Debbie (David), Dennard (Becky), Russell (Priscilla), and Jeff (Carly); ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and seven brothers and sisters.
The family will gather for a visitation at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at First United Methodist Church followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church.
