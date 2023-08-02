Charles Ray Colson
VICTORIA — Charles Ray Colson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 80. Visitation will be held Friday, August 4, 2023 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3408 North Ben Wilson. Interment will begin at 2PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Charles is survived by his partner, Paul Evans; daughter, Renae (Stan) Duncan; grandchildren, Ashley and Zachary Duncan; siblings, Leta (Sam) Reeves, Brenda Martin and James Colson; nieces and nephews and their children; former spouse, Nell Colson; and his Yoakum Munson family.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, John Charles Colson; mother, Leta Mae Morrow; and sister, Cathy Colson.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

