CHARLES RAYMOND MIZE PALACIOS - Charles Raymond Mize, 81, of Palacios, Texas passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born in Collegeport, Texas to the late Floyd and Otha Mize. Charles was an employee with Palacios ISD for a span of 32 years where he was an educator and school administrator. He graduated from Palacios High school, and went on to graduate from Wharton County Junior College. He then graduated with his Bachelors of Science from Sam Houston State, and continued his education to graduate with his Masters of Administrative Education from Texas State University. He also completed post graduate studies at the University of Houston in Victoria, Texas. He retired from his work December 31, 1991. He is survived by his brother, Jimmie Mize; and his two sisters-in-law, Nell Mize and Nedra Mize; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Mize and Otha Gabbart Mize; sisters, Otha Alphin, Margie Alphin, and twin sister Corrine (Cody) Connally; brothers, Bennie Mize, Billy Mize, Lee Mize and Oran Mize. Pallbearers for Charles will be Paul Hunt, Jeremy Hunt, Paul Cason, Jose Ortiz, Sr., J.J. Ortiz, Jr., Jaime Alanis, Jr., Jordan Machacek, Josh Rush, and Caleb Rush. Honorary Pallbearers will be Herbert Ressler, Mike Murray, and Mike Petrisky. Services will be 10:00am Monday, December 2, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church in Palacios, Texas with Reverend Louis Rush officiating. Interment will follow at the Palacios Cemetery. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Palacios Library, Palacios PetPals, or the charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
