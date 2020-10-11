Charles "Sonny" Crober
PORT LAVACA — Charles Allen Crober “Sonny”, 90, of Port Lavaca (Greenlake), passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by family and his cherished four-legged friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin in Port Lavaca. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 13th at 1:00pm at Grace Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Keith McGrew, Karo Henderson, Dale Garner, Charles “Bubba” Krause, Mike Hahn and Caleb Garrison.
Sonny was born July 15, 1930 in Corpus Christi to the late Charles Vernon “Vernie” and Cora Belle Wilson Crober. His sister, Patty, introduced him to Marilyn Sue Beck in December 1953 and they were married on June 5, 1954. At the age of 7, Sonny worked extra hard on the farm after the death of his father. He was able to enjoy playing football his senior year of high school because of his wonderful Pa, O.B Cassel. He cherished his step-father and looked up to him growing up. Sonny enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, boating, fishing, shrimping, oystering, gardening, farming, and working with his cows. Sonny followed his beloved Calhoun Sandcrabs all across South Texas and treasured his helmet signed by the players. Sonny was proud to have served in Korea for the United States Army and being a member of the Church of Christ.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 66 years, as Sonny would say “not near long enough”, Sue Crober; sons, Charles “Charlie” Crober (Rachael), Oscar “Dutch” Crober (Cathy), James Crober, William “Bill” Crober (Cindy); daughters, Laura Lee Purswell (Paul), Alice Tidrick (Tony); sisters, Mary Elizabeth Guffey (Gene) and Mae Belle Cassel; grandchildren, Mandy, Jessica, Steven, William, Leslie, Brandon, Jassica, Nick, Ashlee, Kaitlynn, Cristen, Daniel, Hunter, Lindsay, Trevor, Kelsey, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Mark, Kierra, Jacob, Kaylee, Sienna, Kristian, Robin, Gracelyn, Mikaela, Madilyn, Zhayvan, Zamarih, Rion, Macen, Avriana and Max; great-great-grandchild, Reniaha; along with nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Vernon “Vernie” Crober and Cora Wilson Crober Cassel; loving stepfather, O.B Cassel; and sister, Patty Sue Garner.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. John McNeil and staff, Dr. Andrew Clemmons, Stanley Dierlam, Coach Richard Whitaker (for the years of Monday morning football briefing) and Karo Henderson (for football travel to watch his favorite #55 Jamie Gutierrez play ball).
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

