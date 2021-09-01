Charles Timothy
Cochran
YORKTOWN — Charles Timothy Cochran went to be with the Lord August 28, 2021 at the age of 58. He was born March 11, 1963 in Bolivar, Tennessee to the late Charles Donald and Carol Sue Cochran.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lori Cochran; son Charles Anthony (Melissa) Cochran; daughter Megan Cochran; step children Timothy (Marianna) Ruiz, Breanna (Dante) Gonzalez and Sammy Ray (Katie) Gamez; sister Donna (Roger) Ingram and 10 grandchildren.
Charles was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his coffee in the morning and tea in the evening. He always loved working. He also enjoyed his race car.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (5)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (5)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (7)
- Guest column: COVID-19 misinformation leads to vaccine hesitancy, sickness, and death (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Esmeralda Jean Hernandez (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Anton David Machacek (1)
- Mac Lee: Science vs. the real world (1)
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates (1)
- Frank T. Cavazos (1)
- ISMAEL "MO" GARZA JR. (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Refugio's '2A Warriors' lead by example (1)
- Beverly Lincke (1)
- Number of COVID-19 cases in area school increase over past week. (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.