Charles Vernon
Meismer
VICTORIA — Charles Vernon Meismer, 77, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. Charlie was born on March 10, 1943, in El Campo, Texas to Leo Joseph and Elverda Brod Meismer. He graduated from El Campo High School, attended Wharton County Junior College, and went on to play football at Trinity University in San Antonio. He then earned his Master’s degree in Physical Education from Texas A&M University.
For several years, Charlie’s career was in education and coaching, culminating at Palacios High School as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. He then began a second career in the oilfield service industry, eventually starting his own company - Yazoo Enterprises in Victoria, Texas. Through this venture, Charlie formed numerous friendships and was highly respected throughout his 40 plus years in the oilfield community.
Charlie married Georganna Williams Clark on June 26, 1976, and they enjoyed nearly 45 years together. Their children are Amy (Sam) Sundberg, Wade (Krista) Meismer, Kyle (Jacklyn) Meismer, and Katie (Jacob) Patek. He is also survived by grandchildren, Alec, Logan, Spencer, Shayne, Brayson, Eli, Wyatt, Hannah, Libby and Abigail; brother, Michael Meismer, sister-in-law, Claudia Meismer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jo Ann Teague, and brother, James Meismer.
Charlie’s lifelong dream of owning a ranch became a reality and he spent many years making improvements and growing his herd of trophy whitetail. The joys of his life after retirement were spending time at the ranch and most especially being with family and his precious grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 AM, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
