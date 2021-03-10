Bobby George Fudge
Charles Vernon
Meismer
VICTORIA — Charles Vernon Meismer, 77, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. Charlie was born on March 10, 1943, in El Campo, Texas to Leo Joseph and Elverda Brod Meismer. He graduated from El Campo High School, attended Wharton County Junior College, and went on to play football at Trinity University in San Antonio. He then earned his Master’s degree in Physical Education from Texas A&M University.
For several years, Charlie’s career was in education and coaching, culminating at Palacios High School as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. He then began a second career in the oilfield service industry, eventually starting his own company - Yazoo Enterprises in Victoria, Texas. Through this venture, Charlie formed numerous friendships and was highly respected throughout his 40 plus years in the oilfield community.
Charlie married Georganna Williams Clark on June 26, 1976, and they enjoyed nearly 45 years together. Their children are Amy (Sam) Sundberg, Wade (Krista) Meismer, Kyle (Jacklyn) Meismer, and Katie (Jacob) Patek. He is also survived by grandchildren, Alec, Logan, Spencer, Shayne, Brayson, Eli, Wyatt, Hannah, Libby and Abigail; brother, Michael Meismer, sister-in-law, Claudia Meismer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jo Ann Teague, and brother, James Meismer.
Charlie’s lifelong dream of owning a ranch became a reality and he spent many years making improvements and growing his herd of trophy whitetail. The joys of his life after retirement were spending time at the ranch and most especially being with family and his precious grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 AM, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.