Charles Wayne Koehne Sr.
HALLETTSVILE — Charles Wayne “Papa” Koehne Sr., 73, of Hallettsville, passed away on October 23, 2020. He was born in Hallettsville, Texas, on October 16, 1947, to Gus C. Koehne Sr. and Mamie Frances Brown.
Charles lived his entire life in Lavaca County. Upon graduating from Hallettsville High School, he enrolled at Wharton County Junior College and got married. Unfortunately at this time in his life, he had a major health crisis that required extensive rehab so his college education was cut-short.
Charles was a caring soul who would give his shirt off his back and never met a stranger. He enjoyed the many friendships he treasured within the Lavaca County Community. He had a quick wit and countless stories to tell. If you needed a laugh, he was the one that could definitely provide it.
Charles loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He also enjoyed reading about early Texas history and anything to do with nature. His favorite pastimes were fishing, playing dominoes and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
In his later years, when his health started to decline he took his entertaining ways to Stevens Nursing & Rehab Center of Hallettsville. The Family would like to thank the staff at Stevens for taking care of Charles and putting up with his colorful nature.
Charles is survived by: his sons, Charles Jr & wife Janell of Taylor, Texas, Christopher & wife Erin of Thrall, Texas and Jonathan of Hallettsville; grandchildren, Sierra, Cade and Bryce; brothers, Monroe Koehne Sr. and Harvey Koehne & wife Janie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by: his parents; half-sisters, Marie Brocker and Catherine Mikush; half-brother Oscar Needham and sister-in-law Joan Koehne.
Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 11:30 am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Hallettsville, TX; with Rosary starting at 11 am; and Visitation starting at 10 am. Pallbearers: Cade Koehne, Monroe Koehne Jr., Martin David Koehne, Lonnie Wayne Koehne, Darryl Brocker, and Michael Grahmann. Honorary Pallbearers: Sierra and Bryce Koehne. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: Donor’s Choice. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Statewide mask mandate lifted in 3 Crossroads counties (12)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (10)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- Letter:Our experiences living in USA are different from one person to another (4)
- Letter: Support God and country (28)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (4)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.