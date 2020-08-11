Charles William Shutter, Jr., passed away August 8, 2020, after battling Covid-19 for two weeks. Charles, known as Charlie, was born July 30, 1935, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to father Charles W. Shutter, Sr. and mother Marion Kreider Shutter.
After graduating from Lebanon High School in 1953, Charlie enlisted for four years in the US Air Force in October, 1953. Charlie was stationed in New York, South Carolina, Amarillo, Tx, and finally at Foster Air Force Base in Victoria, Texas. As an aircraft mechanic, Charlie attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, and was honorably discharged in September of 1957.
While stationed in Victoria, Charlie met the former Elaine Mickley at a St. Patrick’s Day dance at the Bridge Inn Dance Hall. They began dating, were married on July 20, 1956 at the Foster Air Force Base chapel, and marked 64 years of marriage before his passing.
After his years in service, Charlie spent his career working in distribution. He worked for Budweiser Distribution, Pearl Distribution, and eventually retired from Commercial Metals in 1990 after twenty years.
Each summer, Charlie enjoyed family trips to Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Charlie and Elaine would load up the family car, with sons Kenneth and Stephen, to visit Charlie’s mother and brothers. Each year, Charlie’s family would try different routes in order to visit new areas along the way, but the long road trip always culminated in a visit to the Hershey Chocolate factory and amusement park upon arrival.
Charlie thoroughly enjoyed sports. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, LA Lakers, and the Texas Longhorns (albeit, against the Aggie’s and Raider’s in his family’s best wishes). Later in life, he enjoyed supporting his grandsons at Little League baseball games.
Charlie is survived by his wife Elaine Mickley Shutter; sister-in-law Margaret Shutter of Lebanon, PA; son Kenneth Shutter and wife, Cynthia; son Stephen Shutter and wife, Barbara; grandson Jordan Shutter and wife, Lauren; grandson Dr. Timothy Shutter and wife, Morgan; granddaughter Lauren Shutter Webb and husband, Nick; granddaughter Michelle Shutter; and great-grandsons Jake and Matti Shutter. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Charles Sr. and Marion, and by brothers Ronald Shutter and Roger Shutter.
A small, family memorial to celebrate Charlie’s life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adopt A Pet of Victoria, TX (https://adoptapet.webnode.com) or the “Debt Freedom Fund” at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St. Victoria, TX 77901 (http://www.oslcvictoria.com/give/give-online).
