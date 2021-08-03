Charlie A. Baros
INEZ — Charlie Albert Baros, loving husband, father, and grandfather, reached the end of his journey up the mountain of life on July 31st, 2021 in Inez, Tx. Charlie said he’s sure he hurt some folks for things he did and didn’t do so to please forgive him. A quote he said was, “Everyday we choose some, we win some, and we lose some.”
Charlie began his journey in life on July 21st, 1932 in Yoakum, Tx to Albert and Otiliea Baros in the Hochheim Prairie Area. He went to grade school in Hochheim and one year at St. Joseph in Yoakum. Charlie began playing music and was one of the originators of the ‘Southernairs’ a country western band, where they played all over at many dancehalls in the South Texas area. Charlie was drafted into the Army on January 20th, 1953 and served eighteen months during the Korean War in Japan until his discharge in 1954.
On July 23rd, 1955 he married the most wonderful woman and love of his life, Martha Heinold, who was by far the prettiest woman at all his dances. He worked twenty-nine years for Union Carbide until retiring in 1985 all while raising four successful amazing children; Lisa, Carla, Kevin, and Kody. In 1993 Charlie and his son, Kevin, began B-Environmental. After ten years Charlie and Martha retired from the business to enjoy life. He then began taking care of the properties and cattle, while in his spare time if he wasn’t working on a tractor, you’d find him spending time hunting or fishing at his ranch surrounded by family and friends. Charlie and Martha are members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria, Tx, and he was also an active Knights of Columbus member.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Albert Baros, and his mother, Otiliea Orsak Baros, and his 2 infants.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Baros; two sisters, Lilian Williams and Eileen Arnold; four children, Lisa [Robert] Stryk, Carla [Richard] Innocenti, Kevin [Tiffany] Baros, and Kody [Alyse] Baros; eight Grandchildren, Veronica, Quincy [Sarah], Korey Schroeder, Dylan [Brittany] Baros, Daryan Baros, Peyton Baros, Chase Baros, and Clay Baros; seven Great-Grandchildren Kayla, Elizabeth, Xander, Bentley, Graysen, Blake and Jaxon.
Pallbearers are Grandsons Dylan Baros, Peyton Baros, Chase Baros, and Clay Baros and Granddaughters Korey Schroeder and Daryan Baros. Honorary Pallbearers are Dan Herman, Lanny Zimmerman, Richard Innocenti, Quincy, and Robert Stryk.
The Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 4th, from 9:30-10:30AM with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30AM followed by a 11:00AM Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. A private family graveside burial will follow at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The ALS Association.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
