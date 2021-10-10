Charlie Douglas Mabe, Sr.
VICTORIA — Charlie Douglas Mabe Sr. went to be with the Lord on Oct. 4th, 2021. Born to Charlie and Pearlie Stephens Mabe, on Sept. 19, 1933 in Dolphin, VA; he is preceded in death by his parents, three older siblings and his wife, of 65 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Hunter Mabe.
He is survived by a sister, Lucille Harris (Marvin), two daughters and three sons. Laura Jones (Jim), Charlie Jr., Timothy, Linda Long (Joe), and Robert (Deana); eight grandkids, four great grandkids, and Aunt Elvira.
Charlie served in the 6th Weather Squadron (now known as the Storm-Chasers) for the USAF, then he retired as a weatherman for NOAA in 1987. He was a pilot for the US Agriculture Department after retirement, and he was also the Commander for the local Civil Air Patrol (for several years). He was a preacher for many years in both NC and TX, and started several new congregations.
The viewing will be at Grace Funeral Home on Oct 14th from 5-7pm. The service will be on Fri. the 15th at 10:30am. Graveside service will be private. Pallbearers are Jon, Thomas, & Jeremy Moore, Joe & Bobby Long, and Charles Hauboldt.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

