Charlie Hutto
VICTORIA — Remembering Charlie Wade Hutto who was born on April 23, 1953, to Lawrence and Gladys McDonald Hutto in Cleveland, TX. Charlie passed away December 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Lawrence Edward Hutto and granddaughter Olivia Marie.
He was a Class of ‘71 graduate of Coldspring High School, Coldspring, TX.
He was employed at Hall Electric in Cleveland for several years until he moved to Odessa, TX, with his family where he was employed with the Texas Highway Department.
He is survived by his sisters Jeanette Shackelford and Elda Rae Hutto; daughters Vanessa Marie Hutto, Deborah Denise Hutto; granddaughter Cynthia Louise.
Charlie was a student of martial arts for a while along with his cousin Julius Squire. Charlie loved the outdoors, hiking the Lone Star Trail in Texas as well as hiking in the mountains of Colorado when he, his dad and his mother went camping.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at, Montague Cemetery, 15151 FM 1725, Cleveland, TX
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Are we at a point of no return? (10)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (7)
- The New York Times says pretending the pandemic is over won't make it so (7)
- Letter: Making our earthly home a better place for all mankind (7)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (4)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (2)
- Letter: Reliability of flights is necessary for successful air service in Victoria (1)
- Excitement was order of the day after blessing of new playground at Nazareth Academy (1)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (3)
- Summie L. Thomas (1)
- Guest Column: Turning pain into percentages (1)
- Alfredo ?Fred? Martinez (1)
- Did you get April Fooled? (1)
- City Corner: Feeling the pinch from inflation? We’ll help you plan a staycation (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.