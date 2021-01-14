Charlie Lara
VICTORIA — Charlie Lara 56 passed away on January 9, 2021. He was born in Victoria on March 23, 1964 to the late Encarnacion Lara Sr. and Eva Garcia Lara. He is survived by his Mother, daughter; Abby Lara, Son; Zachary Lara, Sisters; Lillie Gonzales (Juan), Martha Ramirez (Johnnie), Brothers; Antonio Figueroa (Bea), Arturo (Carolina), Adolfo (GiGi), Encarnacion Jr.(Elvia), Arnolfo (Gloria) Lara, and 2 Grandchildren Raleigh and Aerabella Wade.
Charlie is preceded in death by his wife Mary Shannon Lara, his father, sister Frances Valenzuela.
Visitation will be held at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church (2901 Pleasant Green Dr.) on January 16, 2021 starting at 11am with a Rosary to begin at 12 noon and Service at 1pm. Due to Covid and Social Distancing the Rosary and Service will be for immediate family. Under the Direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
