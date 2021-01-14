Charlie Lara
VICTORIA — Charlie Lara 56 passed away on January 9, 2021. He was born in Victoria on March 23, 1964 to the late Encarnacion Lara Sr. and Eva Garcia Lara. He is survived by his Mother, daughter; Abby Lara, Son; Zachary Lara, Sisters; Lillie Gonzales (Juan), Martha Ramirez (Johnnie), Brothers; Antonio Figueroa (Bea), Arturo (Carolina), Adolfo (GiGi), Encarnacion Jr.(Elvia), Arnolfo (Gloria) Lara, and 2 Grandchildren Raleigh and Aerabella Wade.
Charlie is preceded in death by his wife Mary Shannon Lara, his father, sister Frances Valenzuela.
Visitation will be held at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church (2901 Pleasant Green Dr.) on January 16, 2021 starting at 11am with a Rosary to begin at 12 noon and Service at 1pm. Due to Covid and Social Distancing the Rosary and Service will be for immediate family. Under the Direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.