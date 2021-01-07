Charlie P. VASQUEZ
VICTORIA — Charlie P. Vasquez passed away on December 30,2020. He was born in Stamford, Texas on October 19, 1935. Charlie married the former Amely Alvarez of Gonzales, Texas on November 28, 1957. In 1959, Charlie and Amely moved to Victoria, Texas where they raised four children. Charlie is survived by his wife, Amely of 63 years, his two sons Mark of Austin, Texas, Gerald (Yolanda) of Victoria, Texas; and two daughters, Lisa Rivera (Frank) and Lori Davant (Ethan). Charlie had 9 grandchildren: Matthew, Michael and Melanie Vasquez, Chloe, Bijou, and Sawyer Davant, Katie Martinez (Amauri), Jenna and Frank Rivera Jr. Charlie also is survived by Erika (Andrew) Long and two step great grandchildren- Aaron and Ava Long. All from San Antonio, Texas. Also surviving are his sister Juanita Garcia of Las Vegas, Nevada and one brother, Ray Vasquez of Katy, Texas as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents: Pedro and Maria Vasquez, three brothers: Pete Jr., Blackie and Gonzalo Vasquez. Charlie’s greatest treasures and joy were his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on the seventh of January at St. James Catholic Church in Gonzales, Texas from 10:30 to 11:30, with a rosary at 11:30 and funeral mass following at 12 noon for the immediate family. Interment to follow after Mass at St. James Cemetery. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Charlie via the internet livestream at: (www.reelmissionmedia.com/live)
Funeral arrangements made under the care of Buffington Funeral Services in Gonzales, Texas.
Due to the pandemic, masks will be required throughout entire services.
