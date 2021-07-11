Charlotte Bea
Fitzgerald
PORT O’CONNOR/ HOUSTON — Charlotte Bea Lovelace Fitzgerald of Houston, Tulsa, and Port O’Connor passed away on June 29, 2021, in Victoria, TX. She was the daughter of Virgil Arthur Lovelace and Troyce Beadez Oller. She graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1955 and attended the University of Oklahoma, where she pledged Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and graduated with a Bachelors’ degree in Music Education in 1959. She went on to teach music at Fort Sill and made the brave decision to teach overseas on the US Army base in Ingolstadt, Germany, where she met the love of her life, Phillip Riley Fitzgerald. They were married in Germany and returned to Houston, where they started their family and resided until 2017, when they retired to their family home in Port O’Connor, TX. They would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this August. She taught music for over 25 years at St. Francis Episcopal Day School. Her classes instilled a love of music for all her students. Her St. Francis family meant the world to her, and she cherished the time she spent there. She served on several boards and charities, including Mu Phi Epsilon, “Hooked on Books” POC Book Club, and Friends of the Port O’Connor Library Board, where she was instrumental in the creative direction of the Children’s Program.
Charlotte was the matriarch of her family on both sides, the thread that sewed us together. She instilled family values that included our extended families as well, creating a large network of loved ones and cherished friends, especially her “Gal Pals”. She loved all things music, was an avid supporter of the Houston Grand Opera, the Broadway Series and Houston Ballet. She enjoyed supporting and cheering on her beloved Sooner Nation and the University of Houston in all sports and activities. Boomer Sooner!
She is survived by her loving husband, Phillip R. Fitzgerald; daughters Charlotte Celia Fitzgerald McFadin and Melissa Fitzgerald Harrell and husband Brent; brother Perry Lovelace and wife Judith; grandchildren Kinzie Riley Sullivan, Phillip Hunt Harrell and Lila Kathleen Harrell, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be conducted on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Houston. Children welcome. Additional Services in Port O’Connor and Tulsa to be held at later date.
The family would like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to her doctors and caregivers at DeTar Hospital System and the ICU, as well as the many friends and family for their support. A special thanks to Drs. Khan and Ramos and Erin Smith, RN, her ICU nurse.
Tax-deductible gifts in memory of Charlotte Fitzgerald may be made to the following: OU Foundation for the benefit of the Friends of Music Scholarship (33335) in the name of Charlotte Bea Lovelace Fitzgerald. Checks may be mailed to PO Box 258856 Oklahoma City, OK 73125-8856. Gifts by credit card may be made at http://www.soonerconnect.com/clf, or Port O’Connor Friends of the Library, c/o Children’s Program, P.O. Box 497, Port O’Connor, TX 77982 or online www.friendsoftheportoconnorlibrary.org. Please indicate “For Children’s Program in honor of Charlotte Fitzgerald”.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
