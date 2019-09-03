CHARLOTTE F. MANUEL WEIMAR - Charlotte F. Manuel, 86, of Weimar, TX, passed away on September 1, 2019. Charlotte was born in Port Lavaca, TX, to Jim and Mary Wood on September 2, 1932. She graduated from Port Lavaca High School in 1949. She married Carl H. Manuel on June 4, 1949 in Calhoun county. She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ and was involved in the Green Lake Home Demonstration Club and Calhoun County Fair Board. Charlotte never met a stranger; a stranger was only a friend she hadn't met. Charlotte is survived by her sisters, Clara Bass and Mary Alice Cassel; daughter, Marie Cantwell; son, Jimmy Manuel; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6PM - 8PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Port Lavaca Church of Christ with Gene Van Noord and Shan Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Garden Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Cantwell, Carl Cantwell, Ryan Pollard, Rick Bass, George Little, and Wayne Wolfford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas. The family of Charlotte F. Manuel wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers that have been involved in caring for her during her time of need.
