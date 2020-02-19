CHARLOTTE ANNA HROCH VICTORIA - Charlotte A. Hroch, 59, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Charlotte was born January 10, 1961 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Charles L. and Florence M Polasek Hroch. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, caring for animals and gardening. She was a hardworking woman who had her own cleaning business along with a job at an orthopedic office for many years. She sacrificed much of her time working so her family would have everything they needed and more. Charlotte is survived by son, James Hrabovsky and his wife, Mercedes Hrabovsky along with her young granddaughter, NoraBelle Hrabovsky; three brothers, Delvin Hroch, Jerry Hroch, and Charles Hroch. and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ralph Hroch. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, February 20, 2020 with a visitation from 5 to 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 7:00 pm with Pastor Larry Green officiating. The Hrabovsky family would like to thank all her family and friends who were there for her during her final months through the good and the bad moments. A huge thank you to Hospice of South Texas for all the people who cared for my mom with the most kind hearts and only her best needs in mind. Memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to Hospice of South Texas. Please share fond memories and words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
