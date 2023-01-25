Charlotte Jean Freeman
NORMANNA — Charlotte Jean (Emmert) Freeman, 82, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 13, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born April 4, 1941, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late Frank and Mary Emmert.
Charlotte, together with her husband, Leland, owned SE&M. For many years, she served as Vice President and was a driving force in the company’s success. After selling their company, Charlotte and Leland moved from Victoria, Texas to Beeville and ultimately to their ranch in Normanna, Texas.
Charlotte was a fun and loving mother of three. She spent much of her time with her children and grandchildren, passing on her love of cooking, baking, sewing, playing tennis, thrifting, and visiting Texas beaches. After retiring from playing the game of tennis in which she excelled, she sewed hundreds of sock monkeys to benefit the Senior Citizens of Victoria. Even as her memory began to lapse in later years, she remained until recently able to recall fond memories of her family and friends from decades past and beat anyone at Chinese-style checkers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Evelyn (Emmert) Neisig.
She is survived by her husband Leland Freeman; her children, Scott (Zuzana) Freeman, Patrick Freeman and Kathleen (Joe) Freeman Larakers; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Christian Church of Beeville’s Robin Hood Pantry. Checks can be made to First Christian Church and sent to 715 N. St. Mary’s St., Beeville, Texas, 78102. Please include in the memo line “Robin Hood Pantry in honor of Charlotte Freeman.”
