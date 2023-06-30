Charlotte Louise
Swoboda
SAN ANTONIO — Charlotte Louise Swoboda peacefully passed away on June 18, 2023. Charlotte was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and Family member to many. She was a dedicated follower of Christ, lifelong nurse, finishing her career as a hospice nurse, and a frequent servant to the community. God used her well in nursing, bestowing upon our family a new perspective and respect for all hospice nurses from Charlotte’s devotion and experience.
Charlotte was widowed by Norman Swoboda in 2009, and preceded in death by her parents Era Lewis McTaggart and Fannie (Francis) Clementine McTaggart. Siblings Edwina Poland, Mignyonne Kyle, David McTaggart (Son), Emma Jean Schneider, Ernestine Hoff, and her oldest son, Dean Louis Turner in October 2022.
She is survived by her sisters, Lavonne Bentley-Wells and Carolyn Bonikowski. Her son John Lance (Julie) Turner and grandson, John Andrew “Drew” Turner and Dean Louis’ wife, Yvette Turner. Children by marriage to Norman are Stacy Jordison (Bob), Derick Swoboda, and Kurt Swoboda (Tracy). Her grandchildren by marriage to Norman are Jesi Jo Swoboda, Mary Kate Swoboda and her mother Joanna Gallagher, Brooke Jordison, Dalton Jetelina (Jess), Aston Jetelina, and Breylon Swoboda; and a great granddaughter, Bailee Mae.
A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with funeral services to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US HWY 87 North, Victoria TX 77904, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the following charity: https://www.dementiasociety.org. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net

