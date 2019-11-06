CHARLOTTE PARKS VICTORIA - Charlotte Parks passed away on November 4, 2019. She was born Charlotte Marie Lukefahr on July 5, 1939 in Greeley, Neb., the eighth child of Edgar and Elsie Waugh Lukefahr. The family moved to Bay City, Texas shortly thereafter. Charlotte was an outstanding basketball player for the Bay City Blackcats. After her high school graduation in 1957, she attended Wharton County Junior College, then graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Sam Houston State Teachers College, now Sam Houston State University. She began her teaching career in Columbus, Texas and then moved to Yoakum, Texas to teach history at Yoakum I.S.D. Soon after, she accepted a new position to teach Physical Education and coach the Girls Basketball team. She recognized her student's athletic talents went beyond basketball. Through her initative, Charlotte created a Track and Field program for female athletes. This was prior to the sport being recognized by the University Interscholastic League. While in Yoakum, she met Billy Parks, a young engineer with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). On July 2, 1968 they married and their lives were filled with adventure and love. Their family and friends joyously celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Throughout their 50 years together, they enjoyed Yoakum athletic events, season tickets to Aggie Football games, camping, fishing, West Texas deer leases and summer vacations across the USA. Additionally, Charlotte and Billy began a cattle operation in the 1970's which they enjoyed for many years. Charlotte's experience with cattle began as a young girl when she and her sister, Teresa, were responsible for moving their family's cattle across a railroad tracks during bad weather. That was a childhood story that Charlotte enjoyed telling! Charlotte always had a "can-do" attitude and as Billy's career progressed, Charlotte embraced moves to Amarillo and Corpus Christi. Though Charlotte was leaving her close friends and family, her positive attitude and support of Billy enabled her to easily transition to the new cities, make new friends and become an important part of the TxDOT families. In 2011, Charlotte's battle with Alzheimer's began. She fought a courageous fight, hoping to be the first to win that war. However, it was not meant to be. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Billy; sister, Teresa Lezak of Pearland; sister-in-law, Polly Lukefahr of Bryan; numerous nieces and nephews; Billy's numerous cousins including Pam Dunn and her husband Dale of Silsbee, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters. Rosary 10:30 a.m. followed with 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yoakum with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Special thanks are extended to Natha Ricks, Shelly Rother, Matthew Arlitt and the many doctors, nurses and staffs of the facilities that cared for Charlotte. In lieu of flowers please contribute to St. Joseph Catholic School, 401 Orth St, Yoakum, TX. 77995 or donor's choice. Online guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
