VICTORIA — Charlotte Post, 69, of Victoria passed away October 19, 2022. She was born November 23, 1952 in San Antonio to Mike and Evelyn Crawford. Charlotte was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time working on crafts and decorating. She always had a couple of projects active and some new projects in mind.
She was an avid Cowboys fan and armchair quarterback. She was also most upset to find out that season tickets did not give her the right to go down into the locker room at half time and inform Romo what he was doing wrong.
She was very active in Church and a substitute teacher and volunteer at Chandler Elementary School where ‘Ms Wish’ adopted many more children into her brood.
Above all else, she valued her children and grandchildren. She was a proud ‘Nenaw’ and spent as much time as she could with all of them.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Neil Wischkaemper; parents; and sister, Jennifer McLaurin.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Post; daughter, Sarah Hughey (Joel); sons, Scott Wischkaemper (Anna), Ryan Post, Jason Post, and Ben Post; and grandchildren, Nolan, Natalie, Neil, Norah and Nyssa Wischkaemper, and Lane, Levi, Bekah and Ben Hughey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
