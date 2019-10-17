CHARMAINE STERLING BUTLER VICTORIA - Charmaine Sterling Butler (Chim), daughter of Volta and Julia Sterling, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 7, 1967. Charmaine's primary education began at Louis S. Schwarz Elementary School and culminated at Holy Name of Mary Catholic School. She later attended Xavier University Preparatory School, where she completed her high school education. Her college career began at the University of South Louisiana (USL) and concluded with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southern University of New Orleans (SUNO). Charmaine would obtain her Master of Science Degree in Management & Organization from Capella University. Charmaine's professional career began early in life, with her first job at Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, while in high school, which led to many other jobs that provided her great experience in leadership & management. Her experience ultimately led her to a rewarding profession as a Human Resource Senior Director in the oil and gas industry. Charmaine, who was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, lost her courageous battle to cancer on October 8, 2019. She will be missed every day by her husband Darrell, her parents (Julia and Volta Sterling), her mother in law (Margerine Williams), her daughter, Akika Munsil (Brian), her stepson, Darryl Butler Jr., her Sisters Karen Henderson (Marcus) and Veleda Buford (Keith), and her grandsons (Dean Munsil and Darryl Butler, Jr.), a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Godparents, and Friends, whom she loved dearly. Visitation will be held at Heaven's Gate Chapel Friday October 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be on Saturday October 19, 2019, at St. Peter's Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. with burial following immediately at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home.
