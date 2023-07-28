Cheryl Ann Causey Sweet
CUERO — Cheryl Ann Causey Sweet, 65, of Cuero passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born January 9, 1958 in Uvalde to Morgan Causey and Mildred Arnim Weldon. Cheryl attended and graduated from Cuero High School where she was a Varsity cheerleader in ‘73, ‘74 and ‘75. She was named Miss De Witt County in 1974. After graduation, she continued her education and became a registered nurse. She was a proud recipient of the DAISY Award. Cheryl was an amazing mother who was completely devoted to her son and a fantastic cook. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Mildred and Stayton Weldon of Cuero; son, Crockett Don Sweet of Wimberley; sisters, Charla Jones of Cuero, Stacey White of Cypress, Cheri Stone of Cypress and Margaret Jones of Friendswood, brother, Charlie Weldon of Houston and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Morgan Causey. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023, 6:30 PM at Teaghlach Meadows Chapel, 2099 Spies Rd. Yorktown. Memorial Contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Cuero Gobbler All Sports Booster Club - 50 year celebration. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

