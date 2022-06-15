Cheryl Lynn Williams
CEDAR HILL — Cheryl Lynn Williams, 53, was born May 31st,1969 to the late Cleveland and Katherine Williams in Victoria, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm with funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
At the age of 5 years old, Cheryl had a desire and love for God and dedicated her life to Him.
She received her former education in Victoria and Dallas, Texas. After graduating from Stroman High School, she attended El Centro College and ATI in Dallas, where she received her certification as a Medical Assistant. Upon completion of acquiring her Medical Assistant certification, she attended Victoria College in Victoria, Texas then began her career as a certified EMT and served the Victoria, Refugio area and surrounding counties.
Cheryl was very active in the works of the Lord and touched countless lives. Her ministry was very unique. While in good health, she faithfully attended Baruch Hashem Messianic Synagogue where later she was involved in Hebrew study, a student of Hebrew.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Katherine Williams; Brothers: Rev. James C. Williams, Cleveland V. Williams Jr. and David L. Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory include Sisters Bessie Elliott, Lillie B. Francis (George) and Vivian L. Carpenter (James); Brothers: Ricky Williams and Lawrence R. Williams (Miriam) and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home & Cemeteries.
