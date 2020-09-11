Chester “Chet” Hall Vess
VICTORIA — Chester “Chet” H. Vess Jr. entered his eternal resting home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born to late Peggy Blevins and Chester H. Vess Sr. on August 8, 1937. Chester married Betty Elizabeth Solomon on December 4, 1959 and stayed happily married until the end. Betty left this earth only 12 days before her husband. She passed away August 21, 2020. Their son Sheldon Joseph Vess was born in Victoria, Texas on November 14, 1964. He was his parents only child and they adored him very much. Sheldon graduated St. Joseph High School in 1983 and later joined the Marine Corp. He lives in California with his wife Frances. In 1996 who we know as nana and papaw entered our lives. Nana and papaw gained a daughter, Marsha Flores, son Jim Flores, along with 4 grandchildren: Jenny, Jamie, Jimbo and Jolee. They ended up with 8 great-grandchildren and one huge blended family. We loved each other with everything we had and could not be more grateful. As nana would say “ you can get glad in the same pants you get mad in” but this time nana we will learn to “ get glad in the same pants we are sad in” We love you! Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with a 10am visitation, 10:30am rosary, 11am mass with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, Texas.
