Chester F. Tobola
VICTORIA — Chester F. Tobola, age 86, of Victoria began his eternal rest peacefully on May 10, 2022 surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. Chester was born July 3, 1935 in Hallettsville, Texas to Henry A. and Olivia M. Tobola. Chester was introduced to Beatrice Pekar by her father. They later married on September 15, 1956.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beatrice, son Mark (Lisa), daughters Deborah (Ron) Willms, Vikki (Pat) Taylor, and their beloved cat Lexi.
Chester is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters.
Chester retired from Krogers where he was the Market Manager for many years in Victoria and Kingsville. After retirement, he continued to work at Neumann’s Food Store and Harwell’s Processing.
Chester enjoyed coaching baseball and watching his children participate in sports. He was passionate about his cattle, shredding, deer hunting and always looked forward to the annual sausage making event. Over the years Chester taught family and friends how to perfect the craft of sausage making. Additionally, he loved to garden and would always share vegetables with family, friends, and neighbors.
Serving as pallbearers are his children and their spouses.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a rosary at 2:00 p.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87, Victoria, TX with Fr. Dalton Ervin, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Tyson Meyer, nurses, and staff of Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette, Victoria, TX 77904. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
