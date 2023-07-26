CHESTER VERNON VOGES
Chester Vernon Voges
BRENHAM — Chester Vernon Voges, 99, passed away at Kruse Village Nursing House in Brenham, TX on July 20, 2023. He was born May 29, 1924, in Harlingen, TX to Emil and Ida (Lichtenberg) Voges. After graduating from Three Rivers High School, he worked on the family farm. He was drafted into the Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific as a Seaman on the USS Crescent City. After his stint in the Navy, he returned to Three Rivers, working as a mechanic at a farm equipment company. He also worked overseas in the oil and gas exploration industry. Chester married Matilda Polson in 1950 and they had two sons. Later, he wed Alyce Price of Horse Head, NY, and resided in Pecos, TX.
Chester enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and friends. One of his favorite memories was when he attended his first hunting trip with his son, Don, and grandson, Stephen, at the age of 96!
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clarence and Kenneth Voges, sister-in-law Maxine Voges, wife Alyce Voges, and grandson John Jay Voges. He is survived by sons John Bruce (Joanne) Voges of Lolita, TX, Robert Don (Kathy) Voges of Brenham, TX, sister-in-law Dorothy Voges, six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Three Rivers Cemetery with Pastor Phil Harkey officiating. Pallbearers will be members of the Three Rivers American Legion Post. Final arrangements were entrusted to Galloway Funeral Home in Three Rivers.
We take comfort in knowing this great man is now reunited with family and friends in his Heavenly home sharing his many interesting tales of his 99 years on Earth. Rest in peace, Chester.

