Chieko Bonilla
VICTORIA — Chieko Bonilla, age 95 passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the matriarch of the family until her passing. Chieko married Felipe Bonilla-Vierra in 1950 and they had four children. Having lived in multiple states and countries due to being in the U.S. Armed Forces, they finally settled in Killeen, Texas. After the death of her husband in Vietnam in 1966, she raised her four children as a widowed mother with help from her mother who relocated from Japan. Chieko took pride in providing for her family and raising her children with the importance of education, with all of her children attending college. She was proud to be an American citizen and she raised her family to be respectful of our great country. Chieko loved to crochet and was a volunteer for Hospice of South Texas making crochet prayer blankets. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Felipe; father, Shiro Higami; and mother, Fumiko Hinoue Higami.
She is survived by her sons, Felipe Bonilla, Jr. of Corpus Christi, TX, Tony Bonilla (Wanda) of Round Rock, TX and Mike Bonilla (Sandy) of Phoenix, AZ; and daughter, Christine Robinson (Terry) of Victoria, TX. Chieko was blessed with four grandchildren, Brandon P. Bonilla (Tami), Blake W. Bonilla (Anna) both of Lincoln, NE, Ryan P. Robinson (Jenny) of Seattle, WA and Laura A. Diaz (Chris) of Victoria, TX; and she was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Kendall, Nora, Braylon, Brayden, Eleanor, Evelyn, Theodore, Jay, Damon, Oliver, Finn and Benjamin.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9am at Holy Family Catholic Church, with rosary beginning at 9:30am and funeral mass following at 10am. Burial services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10am at Killeen City Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, Catholic Relief Services, or a charity of donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
