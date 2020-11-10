Chona “Connie” Samora Longoria
EL CAMPO — Chona “Connie” Samora Longoria, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at the age of 71.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, Andrew Longoria, Jr.; children, Laura Garcia and husband Luis, Lisa Bourgoyne and husband Ren, and Anisa Vasquez and husband Joe; grandchildren, Andrew Longoria IV and wife Jennifer, Luis Michael and Elise Garcia, Lucas Bourgoyne, Juliana and Evan Vasquez; great-grandchildren, Joziah, Jaxson and Lyliana Longoria; sister, Lorraine Sanchez; brother, Marcus Garcia; and daughter-in-law, Gina Longoria. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Maria (Chavez) Samora; siblings, Emma Aluiso, Jimmy, and Romeo Samora; and her beloved son, Andrew Longoria III.
Connie was born on January 18, 1949 in Palacios, Texas to decorated war veteran, Frank Samora, Sr., and Maria (Chavez) Samora. She graduated from Palacios High School (Class of 1968) before moving to El Campo, Texas and marrying the love of her life, Andrew Longoria, Jr. on April 10, 1968. They raised four beautiful children, Laura, Lisa, Andrew and Anisa, who were the light of her life. Soon she gained her most treasured title, Grandma, to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who adored her and could always count on her for big hugs and kisses, endless laughs and to be their number one fan. Connie was a resident of El Campo, Texas for 52 years and a dedicated member of Lirio de Los Valles, Latin American Assemblies of God Church where she served faithfully as a Board Member, Treasurer, Sunday School teacher, and an admired elder in the Women’s Ministry.
She had a dedicated career in public service for Wharton County, where she proudly served as the first bilingual clerk in the office of the County Tax Assessor-Collector before retiring in 2011. She loved her co-workers and serving her community, especially the growing Spanish-speaking community, but her passion was spending time with family. Whether volunteering at events when her children were young, teaching their Sunday school classes, shopping with her grandchildren or traveling to their many races, games, and performances, she loved to be with her family. She also enjoyed learning new skills and over the years took many continuing education classes to learn everything from typing to photography, cake decorating to technology, and many other fun hobbies. Connie was known for her infectious smile and laughter, genuinely warm presence, kindness and humility and her ever encouraging and positive disposition. She was a blessing to so many, and no matter what the circumstance, she trusted faithfully in God’s unfailing love for us all.
The family will receive guests Thursday, November 12th at First Baptist Church - El Campo from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM, followed by a Worship Service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13th at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home. (masks required and room for social distancing). Should friends desire, contributions may be made to her church to further the work of the body of Christ at www.ldlv.org, Note: Connie Longoria Memorial Fund.
“But the fruit the Holy Spirit produces is love, joy and peace. It is being patient, kind and good. It is being faithful and gentle ...” Galatians 5:22
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (42)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (4)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (2)
- Hardware issues on Election Day caused hours-long wait for final results, official says (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever paddled down the river?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.