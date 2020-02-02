CHRIS J. JANAK VICTORIA - Chris J. Janak, 52, of Victoria passed away January 31, 2020. He was born March 30, 1967, in Port Lavaca to Victor Jerome and Doris Ann Janak. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture. Chris worked for Lavaca Navidad River Authority in Edna as Manager of Project Operations and Fleet Maintenance. He was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing golf and dominos, helping his parents on the ranch, and watching, playing, discussing, and coaching sports. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie M. Janak; son, Cody Janak and fiance Heather Gillin; daughter, Christine Janak; parents; sister, Sherry Ross (Jon) of Hallettsville, father- and mother-in-law, Henry and Carolyn Janak of Yoakum, and numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hallettsville at 2 p.m. Pallbearers are Dennis E. Satsky Jr., Derik Satsky, Jon Ross, Daryl Paholek, James Terry, Tom Stocker, Brad Oubre, and Bruno Novosad. Honorary Pallbearers are SSG. Lyle Stang, J. Armando Diaz MD, and his LNRA family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, TX 77901; St. Jude's or donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
