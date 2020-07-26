CHRISTINA VASQUEZ ROCHA VICTORIA - Christina Vasquez Rocha, age 54, of Victoria, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born July 29, 1965 in Victoria to the late Rosendo Vasquez and Georgia Vasquez. She is survived by her husband, Leopoldo Rocha; daughter, Patricia Ann Caceres (Carlos); sons, Guadalupe Rosendo Vasquez (Becky) and Alexander Rocha (Janice); sisters, Mary Sue Garcia (Frank) and Linda Flores (Wayne); brothers, Daniel Vasquez, Jimmy Vasquez (Patricia) and Fermin Vasquez. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Yesyna Duenez, Carolina Caceres, Lynda Martinez, Kristina Martinez, Rebecca Vasquez, Guadalupe Vasquez Jr., Clarissa Caceres, Seline Marie Rocha, Cristobal Caceres, Cassandra Caceres and Azalea Rocha and great-grandchildren, Tadeo Duenez, Ayden Torres, and Edgar Duenez Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Tony and Adam Vasquez. A Graveside service will begin Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10am at De La Garza Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Vasquez, Jimmy Vasquez, Fermin Vasquez, Carlos Caceres, Guadalupe Vasquez, and Alexander Rocha. Honorary Pallbearers will be Guadalupe Vasquez Jr. and Cristobal Caceres. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
