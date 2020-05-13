Esparza, Christine

CHRISTINE ESPARZA VICTORIA - Christine Esparza, 41, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 13th at 9:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River Street with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries