CHRISTINE “KITTY”
SCHUSTEREIT
VICTORIA — “The journey of life is not meant to be feared and planned; it is meant to be travelled and enjoyed.” Christine Haywood Schustereit’s journey on this earth ended July 26th, 2022. Oh, but what a journey it was! She was born on August 4th, 1935, in Talladega Alabama to parents, Ola Pearl Grogan and Walker Haywood. She was the 10th of 11 children. She is preceded in death by both parents, six brothers: Carl, Leonard, Horace, Carson, Mansel, and Noble, four sisters: Maude, Eloise, Lottie, and Ada Vee, husband, Donald Roy Schustereit, grandson, Anthony Todd, and great granddaughter, Brittany Langridge.
A young, brave Christine left Alabama, with Lottie, for Texas and got her first job at Sterling Drug Store in Port Lavaca. Spreading her wings, she then became a telephone operator at Southwestern Bell. She worked hard, but she understood the importance of enjoying the journey. The sisters loved dancing on the weekends at Schroeder Hall. There Kitty met her husband, Donald Roy Schustereit. They married in December of 1954 and remained happily married until Don’s death in 2006. Their three children are Kenneth Don Schustereit, Larry Craig Schustereit, and Deanne Elaine Cummings. They enjoyed a tribe of grandchildren: Lance Schustereit, Amanda Clendening, Kelly Webb, Ian Cummings, and Bryon Cummings. Great grandchildren are Tyson Reeder, Brittany Clendening, Constance Crisp, Denver Cummings, and Avery Cummings. Great-great grandchildren are Treydon Reeder, Paisley Reeder, Jenson Langridge, and Harlyn Langridge. This loving tribe was completed by caregivers, Andrea Williams and Anne Francois.
Christine was known for her generosity, love, compassion, faith, and humor. These virtues shaped her journey and enriched the lives of so many who call her friend, Mama, Aunt, Grandma, and G.G. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 30th, at 11:00 a.m., at Friendship Bible Church, 408 W. Constitution, in Victoria. In keeping with her wishes, her body has been donated to Texas A&M for the furthering of medical science.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Appreciative that our local government stands for family values (6)
- Victoria Advocate alters distribution schedule (5)
- It doesn't compute (4)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Analyzing the Jan. 6th hearings (3)
- Charlcie Eleanor Adkins (2)
- BBB Scam Alert: Need a new driveway? Look out for asphalt paving scams (1)
- Downtown Victoria server stiffed because of his sexuality (1)
- Wrong-way driver arrested on DWI charge after crashing in Victoria (1)
- Be Well Victoria to contact Texas Rangers, alleging county misappropriating funds (1)
- Letter: Enemies of democracy continue to suppress the vote (1)
- Were you offended by the LGBTQ+ Pride event in DeLeon Plaza on Saturday? (1)
- Construction continues on median project along Houston Highway (1)
- Advocate's dedication to Crossroads continues even as we evolve as multimedia company (1)
- Guest column: What do you believe? (1)
- Victoria Council makes possessing undocumented catalytic converters illegal (1)
- Mental health funding takes center stage, but for different reasons in Texas, Victoria (1)
- Letter: Our religious convictions are being challenged (1)
- Tommy Joe Gonzales (1)
- Is this awful summer heat is the new normal? Here’s how Texas should prepare (1)
- Are you pleased with the construction of new traffic medians on Houston Highway in Victoria? (1)
- Keimryn Mychaelle Lee (1)
- Walter Hershel Medlin (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.