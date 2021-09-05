Christine P. Rubio
GOLIAD — Christine P. Rubio received her heavenly wings on September 3, 2021. She was born in Goliad Texas, on August 30, 1972 to the late Reyes L. Rubio and Juanita Pompa Rubio.
Family and friends will gather for a rosary on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. followed by a service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 238 N. Commercial, Goliad, Texas. Burial immediately follows at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
Christine is survived by her daughter Helani Marie Acosta (Ricardo), Danielle Briseno and their father Adam Briseno; two grandchildren Paisley Marie Acosta and Jediah Alexavier Carabajal; sisters Janie Salas, Patsy Ender (Mark), Mary Longoria (Jesse), Josephine Jacobs (Lesley), Irma Galvan, Anna Marie Moya, Yolanda Aleman and Diana Morris; brothers Andy Pompa (Nancy), Frankie Rubio (Catrina) and Reyes Rubio, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
Christine is preceded in death by her parents; brother Wally Pompa; sisters Martha Standridge and Mary Jane Rubio; niece Stephannie Pompa: nephew Lamar Pompa and numerous aunts and uncles.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
