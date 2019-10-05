CHRISTOPHER CHRIS LEE BECK PORT LAVACA - Christopher "Chris" Lee Beck, 42, saw his last sunrise on Monday, September 30, 2019. Chris was born August 4, 1977 in Port Lavaca, TX to the late Judy and Patrick Beck Sr. Chris lived and survived a tough life that consisted of many losses, hardships, struggles, and a lifetime of illnesses. Throughout all the hardships, Chris always had the innate ability to make everyone around him feel loved and bring a smile to everyone's face despite the situation. Chris's one of a kind soul will never be replicated and will always be missed. Chris was a loving father, husband, and grandpa. He met the love of his life, Stephanie Beck, while attending Calhoun County High School, and shortly after, they had their only son, Derek. Chris was a "Jack of all Trades." There was nothing he could not do with a hammer and nails. Chris helped build beautiful homes, created breathtaking gardens, and could even re-build cars. Chris enjoyed traveling with his wife, hanging out with his son and nephews, watching the Astros, and more recently spoiling his beautiful grandchildren. Chris is preceded in death by his mother, Judy; father, Patrick; all grandparents, and several other precious family members. His memory will live on through his wife, Stephanie; son, Derek (wife Tara); Brothers, Patrick Jr. "Bubba" (wife Wendy) and Jesse (wife Amanda). His nieces: Kayla and EmmaLeigh, Nephews: Brenden, Sean, and Nate, and his grandchildren: Kaia and Kole Beck. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with Rev. Finnian Patton officiating. A graveside service will be held at the Olivia Cemetery immediately following the service.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (7)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Without insurance, man's life hangs in balance (3)
- 2 arrested on murder charges in Goliad County (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (2)
- Guest column: The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely (2)
- Impeachment Inquiry (2)
- Texas Rangers investigate death of Port Lavaca man jailed in DeWitt County (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.