CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN GOLIAD - Christopher Franklin passed away September 28, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born March 12, 1960 to Willie and Bessie Franklin. He worked at Goliad Feed Store for years, K-Mart and other businesses and attended and graduated from Goliad schools. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Rebecca Pena; two sisters, Darlene Barnes of Victoria and Beverly Roy (Michael) of Goliad; three brothers, Willie Franklin of Victoria, Leonard Franklin (Sharon) of Goliad and Craig Franklin (Alice) of Victoria; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, step-children, aunts, uncles and friends. The visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12-6 pm with family receiving friends from 4-6pm where there will be a reading and songs played at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Texas. Saturday, October 5, 2019 a private graveside burial will be for the family and friends at 10 am at Sapenter Cemetery with Rev. Anthony Franklin officiating and Shana Franklin reading of the obituary.Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the personal care and trust of Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market St., Goliad.
