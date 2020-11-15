Christopher Lee
Cornish
VICTORIA — Christopher Lee Cornish, 49 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born February 14, 1971 in Kenedy, TX to Barry and Cindy Cornish.
Chris was by some regard a jack of all trades; ranging from his passion for music to his skill in artwork. He loved spending time with family and friends, whether it be playing music or simply sitting around with his wife and children enjoying the free time. He found his calling as a respiratory therapist where he was able to spread his love to others by helping them both medically and with his joyful personality. Chris was so proud and loved his family more than anything, and in his final moments was at peace knowing they were there with him.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Hernandez Cornish; sons, Coleton Lee Cornish, Connor Lee Cornish and his parents, Barry and Cindy Cornish all of Victoria.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 11 am -1 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a service to begin at 1 PM. Graveside service and interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Coyle, Ralph Lopez, Chris Piceynski, Juan Velasquez, Andy Rodriguez, Joe Reyna, Christopher Escalante and Jason Schooley.
Memorials may be made to the Christopher Cornish Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (22)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (8)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (6)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (4)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (42)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.