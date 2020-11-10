Christopher Matthew Warzecha
TEXAS CITY — Christopher Matthew Warzecha, 56, of Texas City passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1964 in Austin to Tony and Dawn Warzecha. He married Blanca Garcia on November 15, 1989. Christopher proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed working on American made engines and motorcycles. Chris never turned away from anyone in need of help or support. Christopher was a Safety Supervisor at Exxon in Baytown. He was the “favorite” brother of Michael Warzecha and a firm believer in “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is the good men to do nothing.” He is survived by his loving parents; wife of 31 years, Blanca; son, Christopher Anthony Warzecha of Texas City and brother, Michael Warzecha of Longmont, Colorado. Visitation is planned from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with a rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Pallbearers include Gary Warzecha, Stephen Warzecha, N. Michael Warzecha, Bill Tam, John Reed and Matt Hinds. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
