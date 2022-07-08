Christopher Michael Cody Morton
VICTORIA — Christopher Michael Cody Morton, age 26 passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11AM - 2PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Jonas Wynn, Syvana Wynn, Charles Morton, Jr. “Little Charles”, Adolph Gutierrez “Tyger”, Cervando Vallejo, Jr. “C.J.” and Esidro Rodriguez “Junior”.
Christopher was born April 19, 1996 in Victoria, Texas to Tanya Lopez and Charles Morton, Sr. He had a great sense of humor, was very caring of others and loved being himself. His hobbies included: anime, Batman, Deadpool, playing video games on his XBOX and Playstation, playing guitar, comics, listening to rock music and his collection of samurai swords and knives. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends. He was a son, brother, grandson and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Tanya Lopez (Wesley Wynn); father and step-mother, Charles Morton, Sr. (Aidan); sisters, Ravyn Wynn, Syvana Wynn and Lily Morton; brothers, Jonas Wynn, Charles Morton, Jr. and Gabriel Morton; maternal grandparents, Julia and Gilbert Lopez; paternal grandfather, Benny Morton; step-grandma, Patti Wynn; uncle, Gilbert E. Lopez (Anja); and his German shepherd, Red.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.