Christopher Michael Cody Morton
VICTORIA — Christopher Michael Cody Morton, age 26 passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11AM - 2PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Jonas Wynn, Syvana Wynn, Charles Morton, Jr. “Little Charles”, Adolph Gutierrez “Tyger”, Cervando Vallejo, Jr. “C.J.” and Esidro Rodriguez “Junior”.
Christopher was born April 19, 1996 in Victoria, Texas to Tanya Lopez and Charles Morton, Sr. He had a great sense of humor, was very caring of others and loved being himself. His hobbies included: anime, Batman, Deadpool, playing video games on his XBOX and Playstation, playing guitar, comics, listening to rock music and his collection of samurai swords and knives. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends. He was a son, brother, grandson and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Tanya Lopez (Wesley Wynn); father and step-mother, Charles Morton, Sr. (Aidan); sisters, Ravyn Wynn, Syvana Wynn and Lily Morton; brothers, Jonas Wynn, Charles Morton, Jr. and Gabriel Morton; maternal grandparents, Julia and Gilbert Lopez; paternal grandfather, Benny Morton; step-grandma, Patti Wynn; uncle, Gilbert E. Lopez (Anja); and his German shepherd, Red.
