Christopher Nelson Janssen
VICTORIA — Christopher Nelson Janssen of Victoria passed away surrounded by his family on May 27, 2023. He was born in Victoria, Texas on November 17, 1972 to Nelson and Joyce Janssen.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jennifer Finney Janssen, their twin boys Clayborne Nelson Janssen and Bennett Lamar Janssen, Braden House (Nicole), his father Nelson Janssen and his sisters Cheryl Janssen Green Rathkamp (Kris), Jana Janssen Gossett (Charles), Natalan Janssen, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Ann Ckodre Janssen, his stepmother Estelle Clapp Janssen, and his grandparents.
Chris loved life and lived every day to the fullest taking nothing for granted. He loved raising Beefmaster Cattle and watching his boys pursue their passions. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church in Victoria. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Christ the Victor with Pastor Cheryl Kester-Schmidt officiating.
Pallbearers are Michael Dallmeyer, Melvin Dallmeyer, Jr., Darryl Heller, Cimarron Hoyt, Gabe Jalufka, Clayborne Janssen, Bennett Janssen, Charles Kocian, Charlie Rand, and Brian Wilborn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association Chris Janssen Memorial Showmanship fund at 174 Longview Dr., Victoria, TX 77904 or Christ the Victor Lutheran Church.

