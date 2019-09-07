CHRISTOPHER E. SIMS ROCKPORT - Christopher Earl Sims, 70, passed away on September 1, 2019. Christopher was born on June 16, 1949 to parents Cloyse and Geraldine Sims in Mexia , Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Bristow Sims. Left to cherish his memory are is his wife of 22 years, Carolyn Sims of Rockport, TX; son, Jeff Sims (Kelly) of Rockport, TX: daughter, Suzy Balcer (Robert) of Hutto, TX; father and stepmother, Cloyse and Theresa Sims of Rockport, TX; brothers, Dean(Alison) Sims of Rancho Murita, CA, Kevin (Lori) Sims, of Rockport, TX; sister, Lisa Troyer (William) of Victoria, TX; grandchildren, Kayla Sims, Grayson Sims, Denaee Sims, Owen Balcer, and Truett Balcer; great-grandchild, Jackson Sims; and numerous nieces and nephews. Chris was the original owner/operator of Taylor Cleaners in Taylor, Texas. After retirement, he enjoyed working as an usher in the Austin area at the Round Rock Express baseball venue and The University of Texas. Chris moved from Round Rock to Rockport, where he was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed traveling around the United States in his RV with his wife. There will be no service at this time.
