Christopher Todd Muschalek
GANADO — Christopher “Chris” Todd Muschalek, 54, passed away peacefully at his home in Austin, Texas, on the evening of May 16th surrounded by his wife and children. Chris was born in Ganado, Texas to Janet Fulk Libby and the late David A. Muschalek.
Chris developed a life long fascination with architecture and Texas history at a young age. He attended St. Joseph High School and went on to graduate from the University of Houston in 1993. He enjoyed a career in residential and commercial design and construction. You can see Chris’ work up and down the Texas coast. In 2019, he graduated with a Masters in Architecture from the University of Texas San Antonio, fulfilling a life long dream. He then moved to Austin and met his wife, Stacy.
Chris loved learning. He had to understand the nuts and bolts of everything whether it was how a car engine worked, how to build a deck, or the science behind a cold front arriving. He was in constant pursuit of knowledge, and became quite the Renaissance Man. Chris collected bricks from buildings across Texas, and took his three children to every historical site he could find. He loved music and was always listening to something, often texting songs to his family telling us it was the “greatest song ever written”. His musical taste ran the gamut.
Chris lived a very full life as a teacher, a builder, a history lover, and an architectural genius. But most importantly he was a father, grandfather, husband, son, brother, and loyal friend.
Chris is survived by his wife Stacy Paulson Muschalek, daughter Elizabeth Muschalek, son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Ashlyn Muschalek and their son Nolan, daughter and son-in-law Olivia and Nathan Jones, sister and brother-in-law Gaylynn and Jon Lambert, mother and step-father Janet and Dusty Libby, father and step-mother the late David A Muschalek and Rebecca Schroeder Muschalek, and step brothers Scott and Daryl Schroeder, along with cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends.
A Celebration of Life for Chris will be held in Austin, Texas on July 15th.
To continue Chris’ legacy of love and learning, the Christopher T Muschalek Memorial Scholarship fun has been established by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating at http://bold.org/funds/christopher-t-muschalek-scholarship-fund/ or contact Olivia at 361.571.6070

