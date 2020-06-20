CHRISTY URBAN KOVAR BELLVILLE - CHRISTY (URBAN) KOVAR, 70, of Bellville, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Houston, Texas. She was born November 16, 1949, in Victoria, Texas, the daughter of Christian "Suddy" and Genell "Tootsie" (Wuensch) Urban. Christy grew up and attended schools in the Goliad School District, graduating from Goliad High School. After high school, she attended the University of Houston, obtaining her Masters in Eduaction. Christy was united in marriage to Jack Kovar, on December 29, 1983, in Houston. She was a member of Christian Faith Church in Bellville and in her spare time, she enjoyed painting, creating stained glass, gardening, and mowing with the tractor. Christy found her love was spending time with her family. She is survived by her Son: Scott Birdwell and his wife, Amy, of Cypress; daughter: Corey Birdwell and her husband, Justin Aceneaux, of Bellville; sons: Ross Kovar and his wife, Michelle, of League City, and Russell Kovar and his wife, Nicholle, of Magnolia; daughter: Rachel Garland and her husband, Blake, of Huffman; brothers: Lonnie Urban and his wife, Connie, of Goliad, and Bobby Urban and his wife, Donna, of Pearland; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, other dear family and friends. Christy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kovar, parents, Christian and Genell Urban, and grandson, Brendan Arceneaux. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Bellville. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Christian Faith Church in Bellville with Pastor Lynn Burling officiating. Pallbearers are Russell Kovar, Justin Arceneaux, Ross Kovar, Scott Birdwell, Cole Kovar, Cameron Jones and Tripp Garland. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Weesatche, Texas. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to either: Christian Faith Church, 620 South Front Street, Bellville, Texas, or to The University of Texas, MD Anderson Breast Cancer Research, Shooting Star Program, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 www.giving@mdanderson,org
