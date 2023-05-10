Chu Cha Holsey
KATY — Chu Cha Holsey, 80, of Katy passed away May 6, 2023. She was born on June 21, 1942, in Pohang, South Korea.
She is survived by her son, Ronal K. Holsey Jr and his wife, Gayle; daughter, Sandra Thomas and her husband, John; grandchildren, Ronal K. Holsey III (Rachel), Siax Tyler Holsey, Victoria Brooke Holsey (Aaron Murray), Austin Christopher Thomas, and Sarah Elizabeth Bych (Garrett) and great-grandchildren, Ronal K. Holsey IV, Joseph Parker Holsey, and Hudson Bych.
She was preceded in death by her beloved and cherished husband of 55 years, Ronal K. Holsey Sr. and her parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9-10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Mrs. Holsey will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private ceremony at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ronal K. Holsey III, Tyler Holsey, Austin Thomas, Bryan Holsey, Darrell McMahan, Garrett Bych, and Aaron Murray. Honorary pallbearers are Ronal K. Holsey IV and Joseph Parker Holsey.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

