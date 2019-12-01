CINDY HOSEY DIAZ GOLIAD - Cindy Hosey Diaz was born on February 24, 1971 in Goliad to the Lillieve Hosey and the late Amos Hosey, Sr. Cindy graduated from Goliad High School in 1989. She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her homecoming, the father of her children, Orlando Diaz; son, Stephen Diaz and daughters, Deja Perri and Dora Diaz; grandsons, Lowel and Mason Day; her mother, Lillieve Hosey; brothers, Amos Hosey, Jr. and George Hosey; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Amos Hosey, Sr.; a sister, Wendy Diaz; maternal grandparents, Odis and Eddie Mae Perry and paternal grandparents, Leroy Hosey and Lois Lott. Visitation services will begin on Monday, December 2, 2019 from noon to 6 pm at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad with family receiving friends from 4 pm to 6 pm. Funeral service will be at 10 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad with Rev. Edward Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Sapenter Cemetery in Goliad. Arrangements entrusted to the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Downloaded for bear: Victoria growls at Suddenlink internet services (5)
- Letter: Taxpayers should know where, how insurance money is spent (5)
- Pro/con: Should the Crossroads invite 'Live PD' to film in its communities? (3)
- Impeachment is not a hoax (2)
- Victoria needs to act to break Suddenlink monopoly (2)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (2)
- Victoria County sets deadline for getting Harvey recovery work information (2)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Conversation, listening are good civic habits (2)
- Jailed former Victoria County constable facing 8-count sexual assault, blackmail and corruption indictment (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.