Cindy Kay Goodwin
VICTORIA — Cindy Kay Goodwin entered into rest on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the age of 66. Cindy was born on January 19, 1955 in Sherman, Tx to the late C.F. and Mollie Kiser.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Amber (Robby) Leuschner, and grandchildren, Kristen and Brody Leuschner. Cindy is also survived by her sister, Ruth (Charlie) Horton and brother Michael (Cindi) Kiser. She is also survived by her nieces, Angelina Hooper and Caroline Kiser and nephew Ryan Horton.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tim Goodwin, and her niece Cassie Sumner.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 Hwy 87 North, Victoria, Tx. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robby Leuschner, Larry Leuschner, Charlie Horton, Ryan Horton, Michael Kiser and Micah Horton.
Memorials may be made to the charity of donor’s choice in Cindy’s honor.
To leave a comforting message please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
